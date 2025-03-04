Safestore Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Safestore Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Safestore Stock Performance

Shares of SFSHF remained flat at $7.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 182. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. Safestore has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $12.07.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK’s largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

