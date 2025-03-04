Safestore Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Safestore Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.
Safestore Stock Performance
Shares of SFSHF remained flat at $7.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 182. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. Safestore has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $12.07.
About Safestore
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Safestore
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Zoom Stock: Leading the Video Market After Skype’s Exit
Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.