Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

RHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $98.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $93.76 and a 1 year high of $121.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $647.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 49.23%. Analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 104.78%.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.54 per share, for a total transaction of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 832,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,178,640.40. This trade represents a 1.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $45,895.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,555.25. This represents a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

