RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation grew its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in RTX were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 36.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 365,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,250,000 after purchasing an additional 97,749 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.8% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 4.2% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 167,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $133.68 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $135.36. The stock has a market cap of $178.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $2,100,981.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,763,124.60. The trade was a 21.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Vertical Research upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

