Rover Critical Minerals (CVE:ROVR) Trading Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

Rover Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Free Report) shot up 33.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 404,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 209,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Rover Critical Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Rover Critical Minerals

Rover Critical Minerals Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and Slemon Gold and Camp Gold projects located near northwest of Yellowknife.

