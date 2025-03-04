Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.950-6.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.330-1.470 EPS.
Ross Stores Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.97. 4,013,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $127.53 and a 52 week high of $163.60.
Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ross Stores
Ross Stores Company Profile
Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ross Stores
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.