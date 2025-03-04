Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Down 9.2% Following Insider Selling

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.2% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $43.51 and last traded at $42.57. Approximately 11,269,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 28,418,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.89.

Specifically, Director Meyer Malka sold 64,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $3,224,167.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,235,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,614,439.40. This represents a 1.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.53.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 76.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 43,075 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 301.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 834.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 24.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 627,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,410 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

