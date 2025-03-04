Robert Crisci Purchases 20,000 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Stock

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Crisci acquired 20,000 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,404.80. This represents a 43.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
MasterBrand Stock Performance
NYSE:MBC opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MasterBrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63.
MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). MasterBrand had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $667.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.85 million.
Separately, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of MasterBrand from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.
MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.
