Robert Crisci Purchases 20,000 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Stock

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Crisci acquired 20,000 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,404.80. This represents a 43.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

NYSE:MBC opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MasterBrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). MasterBrand had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $667.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.85 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBC. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,489,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 658,807 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in MasterBrand by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,237,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,308 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in MasterBrand by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,083,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,264,000 after acquiring an additional 156,993 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,976,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,709,000 after acquiring an additional 226,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after purchasing an additional 135,693 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of MasterBrand from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

