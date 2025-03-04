Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Short Interest Up 30.1% in February

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the January 31st total of 48,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Riverview Bancorp

In other news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 50,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $277,245.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,050.52. The trade was a 21.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 254,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Riverview Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 18,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,979. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.19 million, a PE ratio of 127.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 1.13%. Analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

