Ring Mountain Capital LLC Takes $333,000 Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Ring Mountain Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,249,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,745,000 after purchasing an additional 223,195 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 281,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $5,801,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE CCL opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.64.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

