Ring Mountain Capital LLC Takes $264,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ring Mountain Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 94,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,547 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

VGT stock opened at $578.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $624.95 and its 200 day moving average is $607.26. The stock has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $478.25 and a 1-year high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

