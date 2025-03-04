Ring Mountain Capital LLC Invests $730,000 in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Ring Mountain Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $115.51 on Tuesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $97.53 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.70 and a 200 day moving average of $116.58.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

