Ring Mountain Capital LLC Invests $224,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ring Mountain Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $208.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $191.34 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

