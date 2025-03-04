Ring Mountain Capital LLC Invests $1.69 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Ring Mountain Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Ring Mountain Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,395,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,403,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,443 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,251,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,758,000 after acquiring an additional 929,872 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,776,000 after acquiring an additional 840,689 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,359.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 697,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,310,000 after acquiring an additional 681,859 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $85.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.48 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.17.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

