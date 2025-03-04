Ring Mountain Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Ring Mountain Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $89,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 182,614 shares in the company, valued at $23,401,984.10. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,067,139.08. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,087,020 shares of company stock worth $295,392,297 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $140.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.48.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

