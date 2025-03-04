REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.55 and last traded at $36.78, with a volume of 103061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

REX American Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $646.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.69.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.66. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in REX American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 34.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Featured Stories

