Reviewing Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) and Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO)

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) and Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Caravelle International Group and Navios Maritime Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Caravelle International Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A Navios Maritime Partners 27.53% 11.64% 6.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Caravelle International Group and Navios Maritime Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caravelle International Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Navios Maritime Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Navios Maritime Partners has a consensus price target of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 101.83%. Given Navios Maritime Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Navios Maritime Partners is more favorable than Caravelle International Group.

This table compares Caravelle International Group and Navios Maritime Partners”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caravelle International Group $95.26 million 1.66 -$9.33 million N/A N/A Navios Maritime Partners $1.33 billion 0.89 $367.31 million $11.99 3.31

Navios Maritime Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Caravelle International Group.

Risk and Volatility

Caravelle International Group has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime Partners has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Caravelle International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Navios Maritime Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Navios Maritime Partners beats Caravelle International Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caravelle International Group

(Get Free Report)

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. The company also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. In addition, it provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Navios Maritime Partners

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

Receive News & Ratings for Caravelle International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caravelle International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.