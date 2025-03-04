Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 82 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,485,000 after buying an additional 183,962 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,566,000 after acquiring an additional 476,796 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,813,061,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,870,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,986,000 after acquiring an additional 51,455 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $586.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $583.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $496.30 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $600.86 and a 200-day moving average of $588.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.