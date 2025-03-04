Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAYGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $9.50 to $7.50. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Repay traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 197844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.31.

In other Repay news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 450,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,751.75. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repay by 89.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 895,429 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth about $1,122,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth about $972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $645.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

