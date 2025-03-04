Relevant Gold (CVE:RGC) Stock Price Up 30% – Time to Buy?

Relevant Gold Corp. (CVE:RGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 30% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.39. 153,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 400% from the average session volume of 30,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a market cap of C$26.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27.

Relevant Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metal properties in the United States. The company holds interest in the Golden Buffalo project that contains 459 unpatented claims covering an area of 3,725 hectares located in west-central Wyoming; and the Lewiston project covering an area of 5,621 hectares located in the west-central Wyoming.

