Relevant Gold (CVE:RGC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Relevant Gold Corp. (CVE:RGC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 42000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Relevant Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.63 million and a PE ratio of -5.29.

About Relevant Gold

Relevant Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metal properties in the United States. The company holds interest in the Golden Buffalo project that contains 459 unpatented claims covering an area of 3,725 hectares located in west-central Wyoming; and the Lewiston project covering an area of 5,621 hectares located in the west-central Wyoming.

