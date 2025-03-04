Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOOD) Short Interest Update

Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the January 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOOD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,951 shares during the quarter. Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF comprises 1.5% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned approximately 60.48% of Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF worth $11,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF Stock Performance

MOOD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.74. 4,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38. Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $27.44 and a 12 month high of $31.36.

Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF Announces Dividend

Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.3939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (MOOD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that tactically invests in equities, bonds, and gold based on relative sentiment factors. MOOD was launched on May 19, 2022 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

