Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Holdings Lifted by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 745.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,294 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Regions Financial by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,485,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,306,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,399 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Regions Financial by 575.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,705,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,956 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Regions Financial by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,738,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,786,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,269,000 after purchasing an additional 816,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,589,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

