REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.70.

Several brokerages have commented on RGNX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 273.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $293.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

