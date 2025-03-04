Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Head to Head Review

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) and Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
73.6% of Tucows shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Tucows shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tucows and Reddit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tucows
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|9
|11
|1
|2.55
Profitability
This table compares Tucows and Reddit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tucows
|-31.10%
|N/A
|-10.67%
|-37.25%
|-24.71%
|-22.52%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Tucows and Reddit”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tucows
|$356.14 million
|0.61
|-$112.67 million
|($10.26)
|-1.91
|$1.30 billion
|22.59
|-$484.28 million
|($7.73)
|-21.01
Tucows has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Reddit. Reddit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tucows, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
About Tucows
Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services. This segment also provides billing solutions under Platypus brand. The Tucows Domains segment offers name registration, as well as value added services under OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, EPAG, and Hover brands. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
About Reddit
Reddit, Inc. operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
