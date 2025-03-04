Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Head to Head Review

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) and Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.6% of Tucows shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Tucows shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Tucows alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tucows and Reddit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 0 0 0 0 0.00 Reddit 1 9 11 1 2.55

Profitability

Reddit has a consensus price target of $175.95, suggesting a potential upside of 8.36%. Given Reddit’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reddit is more favorable than Tucows.

This table compares Tucows and Reddit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows -31.10% N/A -10.67% Reddit -37.25% -24.71% -22.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tucows and Reddit”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $356.14 million 0.61 -$112.67 million ($10.26) -1.91 Reddit $1.30 billion 22.59 -$484.28 million ($7.73) -21.01

Tucows has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Reddit. Reddit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tucows, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Tucows

(Get Free Report)

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services. This segment also provides billing solutions under Platypus brand. The Tucows Domains segment offers name registration, as well as value added services under OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, EPAG, and Hover brands. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc. operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.