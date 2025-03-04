RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 165690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Trading Down 8.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.57.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

