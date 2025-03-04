Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 226220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$111.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.95.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Company Profile

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Namibia and Botswana. The company holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 square kilometer located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square kilometer located in northwestern Botswana.

