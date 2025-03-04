Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 281,586 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 281,586 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 43.3% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 29.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 363.6% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 153,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after buying an additional 120,687 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,962,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,002,000 after buying an additional 202,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 16.3% during the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 406,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,571,000 after buying an additional 56,849 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

CNI opened at $98.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $98.18 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.66%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

