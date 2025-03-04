Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Purchases 82,071 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 232.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 82,071 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $20,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,357,000 after purchasing an additional 44,321 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,292,000 after purchasing an additional 17,862 shares during the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 679,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,278,000 after acquiring an additional 27,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DY shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.38.

Dycom Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $160.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.59 and a 1 year high of $207.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.49 and its 200-day moving average is $183.91.

Dycom Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Fritzsche sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $74,437.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,005.03. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter T. Pruitt, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total transaction of $507,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,437.64. This represents a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Articles

