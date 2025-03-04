Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. cut its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,225,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,493 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $50,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 52,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 34,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $46.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4213 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OGE. Barclays lifted their price target on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

