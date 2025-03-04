Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Buys 2,546 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises about 2.9% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $109,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON grew its holdings in Equinix by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 80,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,685,000 after acquiring an additional 32,481 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in Equinix by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 39,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Equinix by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 294,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,712,000 after acquiring an additional 92,975 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $910.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $927.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $906.25. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.14 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 219.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $995.24.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.21, for a total value of $114,026.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,838.49. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $903.72, for a total transaction of $308,168.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,319.60. This trade represents a 19.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,054 shares of company stock worth $17,466,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

