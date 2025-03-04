RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Trading Down 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.54. 1,830,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 3,293,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Northland Securities increased their target price on RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RealReal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

RealReal Trading Down 8.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $632.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RealReal

In related news, CEO John E. Koryl sold 396,478 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $3,810,153.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 113,917 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $786,027.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,919,673.10. This represents a 4.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 654,761 shares of company stock worth $5,592,306 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RealReal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in RealReal by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in RealReal by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in RealReal in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

