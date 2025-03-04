Reach (LON:RCH) Posts Earnings Results

Reach (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 25.30 ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Reach had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

Reach Stock Performance

Shares of RCH opened at GBX 86.55 ($1.10) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 83.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 90.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of £273.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.01. Reach has a 1 year low of GBX 61.56 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 112.80 ($1.43).

Insider Transactions at Reach

In related news, insider Jim Mullen sold 48,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.13), for a total value of £43,195.26 ($54,892.95). Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Reach Company Profile

Reach plc is the UK’s and Ireland’s largest commercial news publisher. It is home to over 120 trusted brands, from national titles like the Mirror, Express, Daily Record and Daily Star, to local brands like MyLondon, BelfastLive and the Manchester Evening News.

With a purpose to enlighten, empower and entertain through brilliant journalism, these brands deliver the latest news, entertainment and sport to communities throughout the UK and Ireland and around the world every day.

