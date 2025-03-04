Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 80.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 10,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $1,594,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,212,755.36. This trade represents a 23.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $150.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.26. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $104.24 and a 52-week high of $174.32.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

