Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Short Interest Up 48.7% in February

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the January 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Rani Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Rani Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 157,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,149. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.16. Rani Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.
Insider Transactions at Rani Therapeutics
In related news, insider Kate Mckinley bought 17,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,993.20. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.
About Rani Therapeutics
Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.
Further Reading
