Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Sells 854 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 23,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1,233.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $272.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.74. The company has a market cap of $311.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $254,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,295.24. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andre Almeida bought 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $235.72 per share, for a total transaction of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.76. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.