Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Sells 6,375 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lowered its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 29,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 44,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 29,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Roth Capital set a $54.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,614,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $164,799,084.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 264,178,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,046,535,678.40. This trade represents a 1.39 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,854,394 shares of company stock valued at $315,101,532. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.55. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.94.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

