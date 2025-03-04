Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,865 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Materialise were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Materialise by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Materialise by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Materialise by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,601,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Materialise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Materialise by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,532 shares during the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Materialise NV has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a market cap of $303.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.66 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

