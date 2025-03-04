Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Update

Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the January 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Quest Critical Metals Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of Quest Critical Metals stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,652. Quest Critical Metals has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

About Quest Critical Metals

Quest Critical Metals Inc, a minerals exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Sudbury mining division, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Canadian Palladium Resources Inc and changed its name to Quest Critical Metals Inc in December 2023.

