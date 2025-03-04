Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Update

Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the January 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Quest Critical Metals Stock Down 8.3 %
Shares of Quest Critical Metals stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,652. Quest Critical Metals has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.
About Quest Critical Metals
