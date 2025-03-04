Quentin A. Fendelet Sells 440 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) CAO Quentin A. Fendelet sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $27,152.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of VICR traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.53. 242,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,429. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 117.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.97. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $65.70.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $96.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.03 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VICR. Craig Hallum upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 14.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vicor by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also

