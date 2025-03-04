Quantum-Si (QSI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share and revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quantum-Si Stock Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ QSI opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.69. Quantum-Si has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Quantum-Si in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Quantum-Si from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quantum-Si

In other Quantum-Si news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg sold 3,506,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total transaction of $11,710,931.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,000. This represents a 73.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

