Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $25,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.5% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Qualys by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $129.31 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.17 and a 1 year high of $174.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Qualys from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total value of $941,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,321,173.97. The trade was a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total value of $209,616.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,885,415.24. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,359. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

