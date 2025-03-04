QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 137 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $291,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $124.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.12 and a one year high of $139.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

