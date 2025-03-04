QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $999,000 Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2,448.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLM. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $657.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $639.43.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $468.84 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $467.99 and a 12-month high of $633.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $523.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 30.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 9.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

