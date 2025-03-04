QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4003 per share on Thursday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from QBE Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.15.
QBE Insurance Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:QBIEY opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. QBE Insurance Group has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $14.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03.
QBE Insurance Group Company Profile
