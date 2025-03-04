PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives $119.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on PVH from $144.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PVH from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $336,123.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,366.50. This represents a 12.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,950,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 323,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $71.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.06. PVH has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $141.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.44. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PVH will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.22%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

