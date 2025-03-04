Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Up 61.6% in February

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the January 31st total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PMO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.74. 69,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,589. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,975 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

