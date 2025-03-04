Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Up 61.6% in February

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the January 31st total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of NYSE PMO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.74. 69,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,589. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.96.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
