Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1,381.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $114,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,536,332.10. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $81.79 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $61.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

