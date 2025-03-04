PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $160.25 and last traded at $159.94, with a volume of 670062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.09.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $1,075,298.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,344,221.91. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PTC by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

