Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 875,700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 1,126,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 146.0 days.
Proximus Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOF opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. Proximus has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $7.50.
About Proximus
