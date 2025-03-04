Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 875,700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 1,126,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 146.0 days.

Proximus Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOF opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. Proximus has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

