Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Trading 36.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 36.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.08. 318,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 246% from the average session volume of 91,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Providence Gold Mines Trading Up 36.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$4.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Providence Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, consisting 7 patented staked mineral claims and 22 located claims, covering an area of approximately 324 acres located in the Summerville Mining District, Sonora, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Providence Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Providence Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.